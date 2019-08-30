When Auburn native Tim Locastro stepped into the batter's box Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks' announcers mentioned how he received a new shipment of left elbow pads to protect himself as he gets hit by pitches at a record clip.
A few innings later, he got plunked.
The fresh-out-of-the-package elbow guard wasn't needed this time. Locastro took Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu's 88 mph cutter off his left knee. (He's OK.)
It was the 18th time Locastro has been hit by a pitch this season. He is one shy of the Diamondbacks' single-season record held by Justin Upton, who was hit by 19 pitches in 2011.
Locastro is tied for fifth in the majors with 18 hits-by-pitches. He's been at or near the top of the category for most of the season, despite playing in fewer games than his competitors for the league lead.
It hasn't taken Locastro long to build a reputation as a speedster who's willing to take one for the team. When he was called up by the Diamondbacks in late May, he was hit by a pitch three times in one game to tie a major league record.
In June, he went to the plate with the bases loaded. The first pitch was inside and nearly hit him. The Auburnian was shown on television and he was visibly frustrated he didn't take his plunking — a hit-by-pitch would've scored the winning run.
He made up for it on the next pitch. He lined a single into left field to drive in the game-winning run.
Locastro's willingness to get hit by pitches started at a young age.
"Growing up, getting on base was the only thing I ever really worried about and that's what we were sort of preached to do," Locastro told The Citizen in July. "I just tried to continue it and never really stopped."
With 18 hits-by-pitches in 73 games, Locastro would be on pace to get hit 40 times in a season. That would be short of the single-season record of 51 held by Hughie Jennings, but it would be the fifth-highest total in major league history.
Between the major and minor leagues in 2019, Locastro has been hit 27 times. (He's been plunked nine times in 31 games with Triple-A Reno.) In his seven-year professional career, he's been hit by a pitch 182 times. He was hit a career-best 32 times in 2014 and 2015 with Single-A teams in the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations.