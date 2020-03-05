Auburn's Tim Locastro continues to shine in spring training with two-hit game

Auburn native Tim Locastro is making his case to be on the Arizona Diamondbacks' opening day roster.

Locastro, who started in center field and batted ninth, had two hits and two runs batted in for the Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers in a spring training game Thursday.

After reaching base with a walk in the second inning, Locastro got his first hit of the game in the fifth. His RBI single gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead and sparked a four-run inning for the Diamondbacks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Locastro flied out in the sixth inning, but bounced back in a big way. In the eighth inning, he hit an RBI double to put the Diamondbacks ahead 7-2. He exited the game in the bottom half of the inning.

The two-hit performance is Locastro's second multi-hit game of spring training. He's batting .316 and has a .409 on-base percentage for the Diamondbacks. He's tied with Ketel Marte for the team lead with three doubles.

Locastro is a top contender to be Arizona's fourth outfielder. He played 91 games last season with the Diamondbacks. He set the club's single-season record with 22 hits-by-pitches. He had 17 stolen bases, which was second on the team. He also hit his first major league home run.

Spring training games will continue for most of the month. The Diamondbacks open the regular season March 26 against the Atlanta Braves.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0