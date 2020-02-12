Auburn's Tim Locastro eyes Opening Day roster spot, winning season with MLB's Diamondbacks

Locastro will be in contention for an opening day roster spot. Reporters who follow the Diamondbacks project him to be the team's fourth outfielder. It's not a starting position, but it's a role he's familiar with after last season. He filled in for injured players, made spot starts so a teammate could rest or entered games in a pinch-hitting or defensive capacity.

The Diamondbacks bolstered its lineup with the addition of two outfielders, Kole Calhoun and Starling Marte. The club also signed Madison Bumgarner, a former pitcher with the San Francisco Giants and three-time World Series champion.

"The front office went out and they did an unbelievable job to get us the pieces to get over that hump and compete for a title," Locastro said. "I think everybody in the clubhouse has that same mindset. We all want to win."

While Locastro reports Monday, he has already been at the Diamondbacks' spring training facility preparing for the season. He said he's been in Arizona since mid-January. The Athletic published a story about offseason drills for the Diamondbacks' outfielders. Locastro was mentioned in the piece.