It had been a while since the last time Auburn native Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch.
That changed Sunday — and it helped the Arizona Diamondbacks keep pace in the playoff race.
With the game tied 5-5, Locastro led off the seventh inning against Washington Nationals relief pitcher Wander Suero. Suero threw a cutter inside that hit Locastro on his left elbow. Locastro wears an elbow pad, so he wasn't in pain and didn't get hurt on the play.
Locastro advanced to second on a Ketel Marte single, then took third when Eduardo Escobar flied out to deep center field.
Two batters later, Adam Jones hit an RBI single that scored Locastro and Marte. The Diamondbacks took the lead and went on to win 7-5.
The hit-by-pitch was Locastro's 15th of the season. He was last hit by a pitch July 14 against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was his lone HBP last month.
At one point this season, Locastro led the majors in that category. Through Sunday's game, he's now fifth in the league.
Locastro tied a major league record when he was hit three times in a May 24 game against the San Francisco Giants.
The latest hit-by-pitch and go-ahead run made up for an 0-for-4 day at the plate. Locastro faced another central New York native, Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin, in his first three at-bats. Corbin, a Cicero-North Syracuse alumnus, got the upper hand as Locastro flied out to center and struck out twice.
But it was Locastro's club that won a crucial game in the playoff race. Arizona is back to .500 with a 56-56 record. Other teams competing for the two National League Wild Card spots lost Sunday, so the Diamondbacks are now 2.5 games back.
Arizona opens a three-game series Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, another team in the NL Wild Card race.