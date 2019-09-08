{{featured_button_text}}
Locastro

Arizona Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro gets hit by a Texas Rangers pitch during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

It was a record-setting plunking. 

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro, an Auburn native, was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday afternoon. It's his 20th hit-by-pitch this season, which is a new Diamondbacks single-season record. 

The previous record was Justin Upton's 19 hits-by-pitches in 2011. 

The latest hit-by-pitch led to runs for the Diamondbacks. Two batters after Locastro was plunked, Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer to put Arizona up 3-2. 

This story will be updated after the game. 

