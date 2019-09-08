It was a record-setting plunking.
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro, an Auburn native, was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday afternoon. It's his 20th hit-by-pitch this season, which is a new Diamondbacks single-season record.
The previous record was Justin Upton's 19 hits-by-pitches in 2011.
The latest hit-by-pitch led to runs for the Diamondbacks. Two batters after Locastro was plunked, Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer to put Arizona up 3-2.
This story will be updated after the game.