Auburn native Tim Locastro ended the 2019 season with a game-winning hit for the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday afternoon.
After Christian Walker doubled and advanced to third on a ground out, Locastro went to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. The second pitch of the at-bat was a changeup on the outer half of the plate. He hit a grounder to the left side of the infield and beat the throw to first. Walker scored on the play, and the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 1-0.
It's Locastro's third walk-off hit of the season. He had game-winning hits June 1 against the New York Mets and June 23 against the San Francisco Giants.
Locastro, who played right field and batted sixth for the Diamondbacks, had one hit in four at-bats Sunday. With the win, the Diamondbacks finished the season 85-77.
The walk-off hit caps off a memorable year for Locastro, who played in 91 games with the Diamondbacks. He had a .250 batting average and his .357 on-base percentage was second on the team.
He set the Diamondbacks' single-season record with 22 hits-by-pitches. He tied a major league record when he was hit three times in a May 24 game against the Giants.
Locastro also maintained his perfect stolen base record. With 17 stolen bases this season — he was second on the team in that category — he has 22 consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start his career. The record is held by Hall of Famer Tim Raines, who stole 27 straight bases to begin his career.
His successful stolen base record is a product of his speed, which helped him beat out the walk-off RBI single Sunday. According to MLB's Statcast, he led the majors with a sprint speed of 30.7 feet per second.