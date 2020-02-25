You are the owner of this article.
Auburn's Tim Locastro plunked, gets first spring training hit in Diamondbacks win

Diamondbacks 2020 Baseball

This is a 2020 photo of Tim Locastro of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. This image reflects the 2020 active roster as of Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

You know baseball is back when Auburn native Tim Locastro is getting hit by pitches. 

Locastro was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance and scored a run in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday. 

The plunking came in Locastro's second spring training game. He started in center field and batted seventh for the Diamondbacks. 

In the second inning, Locastro fell behind in the count before being hit by a curve ball. He later scored on Ketel Marte's RBI double. 

Locastro added a single in the fifth inning for his first hit of spring training. 

Through two spring training games, Locastro has one hit in five at-bats. He's scored two runs and stole a base. 

The hit-by-pitch is a hallmark of Locastro's game. In 2019, he broke the Diamondbacks' single-season record with 22 hits-by-pitches. He set that record in 250 plate appearances. 

Locastro is competing for an Opening Day roster spot. He is projected to be one of the Diamondbacks' outfielders entering the regular season. 

Online producer and politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

