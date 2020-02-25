Auburn's Tim Locastro plunked, gets first spring training hit in Diamondbacks win

You know baseball is back when Auburn native Tim Locastro is getting hit by pitches.

Locastro was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance and scored a run in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday.

The plunking came in Locastro's second spring training game. He started in center field and batted seventh for the Diamondbacks.

In the second inning, Locastro fell behind in the count before being hit by a curve ball. He later scored on Ketel Marte's RBI double.

Locastro added a single in the fifth inning for his first hit of spring training.

Through two spring training games, Locastro has one hit in five at-bats. He's scored two runs and stole a base.

The hit-by-pitch is a hallmark of Locastro's game. In 2019, he broke the Diamondbacks' single-season record with 22 hits-by-pitches. He set that record in 250 plate appearances.

Locastro is competing for an Opening Day roster spot. He is projected to be one of the Diamondbacks' outfielders entering the regular season.

Online producer and politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

