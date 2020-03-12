Auburn's Tim Locastro: 'Right decision' to delay MLB season due to coronavirus

Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro agrees with Major League Baseball's decision to cancel spring training games and delay the start of the regular season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
MLB joined other professional sports leagues in either delaying or suspending contests because of the outbreak. According to MLB's announcement, the start of the regular season will be delayed by at least two weeks.
"This action is being taken in the interests of safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans," MLB said in a statement.
Locastro told The Citizen in an interview that some Diamondbacks officials had conversations with players early in spring training about the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. But it didn't have an effect U.S. sports until this week.
An NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz was postponed after Rudy Gobert, a Jazz player, tested positive for the coronavirus. One of Gobert's teammates, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive for the virus.
After a test confirmed Gobert has the virus, the NBA announced that it has suspended the 2019-20 season. Other leagues, including the NHL, have suspended play.
The outbreak is also affecting collegiate sports. The NCAA canceled the men's and women's basketball tournaments — a decision that means one of the most popular sporting events in the U.S. won't be played this year.
"I'm a diehard sports fan. I like every sport," Locastro said. "I never expected that, in my lifetime, the NCAA tournament would be canceled and the College World Series would be canceled. It's definitely tough on everybody, but the issue is so severe that it had to happen. We'll see where it goes from here."
Locastro admitted he's frustrated that spring training will end and the start of the regular season has been delayed. He has been in Arizona since January preparing for the season as he aims to secure an opening day roster spot.
The Diamondbacks were two weeks away from playing their first regular-season games when MLB made its announcement.
Despite being disappointed, Locastro supports MLB's plan.
"All major sports organizations have been making the right decision," he said. "You just have to follow what they're saying."
What's unknown at the moment is how Locastro and his teammates will prepare for the regular season, especially if ballparks and training facilities are closed due to the outbreak.
He has a backup plan: He's part of a group of players who will continue to work out together and hit baseballs while waiting for the start of the season.
"It's still very close. You gotta still work out and be ready to go when April 9 comes," he said.
Locastro was playing well in spring training before MLB canceled the remaining schedule. He had seven hits in 28 at-bats, three doubles, four runs scored, two runs batted in and two stolen bases.
After playing 10 spring training games, Locastro said he was comfortable at the plate.
"I think that's why this is especially frustrating is that it comes at a time when I was feeling so good with everything," he added. "It is what it is. Everybody in baseball is in the same position so you just got to be ready to go when it gets picked back up."
