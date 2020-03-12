Auburn's Tim Locastro: 'Right decision' to delay MLB season due to coronavirus

"I'm a diehard sports fan. I like every sport," Locastro said. "I never expected that, in my lifetime, the NCAA tournament would be canceled and the College World Series would be canceled. It's definitely tough on everybody, but the issue is so severe that it had to happen. We'll see where it goes from here."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Locastro admitted he's frustrated that spring training will end and the start of the regular season has been delayed. He has been in Arizona since January preparing for the season as he aims to secure an opening day roster spot.

The Diamondbacks were two weeks away from playing their first regular-season games when MLB made its announcement.

Despite being disappointed, Locastro supports MLB's plan.

"All major sports organizations have been making the right decision," he said. "You just have to follow what they're saying."

What's unknown at the moment is how Locastro and his teammates will prepare for the regular season, especially if ballparks and training facilities are closed due to the outbreak.

He has a backup plan: He's part of a group of players who will continue to work out together and hit baseballs while waiting for the start of the season.