Auburn native Tim Locastro's ability to get on base helped the Arizona Diamondbacks keep pace in the National League Wild Card race.
Locastro, who replaced Diamondbacks center fielder Ketel Marte in the fifth inning, walked on four pitches in the seventh inning. He advanced to second on Eduardo Escobar's groundout, then scored on Christian Walker's single to left to give the Diamondbacks a 3-1 lead over the San Francisco Giants.
Arizona gave up a run in the eighth inning, but held on for their third consecutive win.
With the victory, the Diamondbacks improved to 67-66 this season. They trail the Chicago Cubs by four games for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
Locastro had two plate appearances in the game. After walking in the seventh, he came to the plate in the ninth. The second pitch of his plate appearance was inside and hit him in the upper body.
It was Locastro's 17th hit-by-pitch this season. He's sixth in the majors in that category and is two shy of the Diamondbacks' team record of 19 set by Justin Upton in 2011.
When combined with his minor league total, Locastro has been hit by a pitch 26 times in 2019.
Despite not getting a hit in his two plate appearances, the walk and hit-by-pitch increased Locastro's on-base percentage. He has a .371 on-base percentage, which is second on the Diamondbacks. Only Marte's .385 on-base percentage is higher among players with at least 40 games played this season.
Locastro and the Diamondbacks are off Wednesday. They will return to Arizona for a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series opener is at 9:40 p.m. Thursday.