The Arizona Diamondbacks keep winning, and Auburn native Tim Locastro has been one of the keys to their success.
After Locastro entered Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers as a defensive replacement, he led off the bottom half of the inning. He struck out, but the ball got by Dodgers catcher Russell Martin. Locastro reached first on the passed ball.
One pitch later, Locastro was on the move again. He stole second base to put himself in scoring position.
It was the Auburnian's 13th stolen base of the season. He's 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts. He hasn't been caught stealing in parts of three major league seasons.
Locastro advanced to third on Adam Jones' single to center. Two batters later, Dodgers pitcher Yimi Garcia attempted a pick-off move but failed to properly move his back foot from the pitching rubber. The umpire called a balk, and Locastro scored on the play.
After scoring his 33rd run of the season and sixth since being recalled by the Diamondbacks last week, Fox Sports Arizona play-by-play announcer Steve Berthiaume said when Locastro is in the game "things just happen."
The Diamondbacks went on to win 5-4. It's the club's fifth straight win and eighth victory in the last 11 games.
Locastro has scored the eventual winning run for the Diamondbacks in two of the last three games. He scored in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants Tuesday.
The Diamondbacks are 69-66 with 27 games remaining this season. The club is 4 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the final National League Wild Card spot.
Arizona's series against Los Angeles continues Saturday. First pitch is at 8:10 p.m.