Auburn native Tim Locastro had a pinch-hit single in the 11th inning, but it took eight more frames for the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the game early Wednesday.
Locastro made his first appearance in four games and lined a single to left field. The hit came at the end of a five-pitch at-bat in which he fouled off two pitches. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley threw a pitch inside that Locastro turned on and ripped to left.
With Locastro on first base, he donned a base running mitt — it looks like an oven mitt — that other players use to protect their hands. Before Tuesday's game, he didn't wear batting gloves to hit (he still doesn't) and he didn't any additional equipment while base running. But after jamming his thumb in a game earlier this month, he chose to wear a mitt on one hand.
The mitt factored into what happened next. Ildemaro Vargas, who tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run, hit a chopper back to the pitcher. The grounder went high enough in the air that Locastro ran to second and turned toward third. With no one covering the base, he decided to try and advance.
Locastro beat the throw to the base, but the hand with the mitt slid off long enough for the Cardinals player to apply the tag and record the inning-ending out. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo considered reviewing the play, but video confirmed that Locastro's hand came off the bag.
That was it for Locastro, who didn't stay in the game to play defense. While his night was over, the game was far from it.
Former Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo home run to put the Cardinals ahead 2-1 in the top of the 13th inning. But the Diamondbacks answered back in the bottom half of the inning. Nick Ahmed hit a lead-off triple, then scored on Caleb Joseph's game-tying RBI single.
Six innings later, the Diamondbacks won the game. Carson Kelly and Ahmed opened the bottom of the 19th with singles to put two runners on with no outs. After consecutive strikeouts, the Cardinals chose to walk Christian Walker to load the bases with two outs.
Vargas, whose home run in the ninth extended the game, hit an RBI single to win it for the Diamondbacks.
At nearly seven hours long, the game was the longest in Chase Field history.
Locastro and the Diamondbacks (81-77) will close out the series with the Cardinals at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.