Auburn's Tim Locastro steals base, scores run as Diamondbacks win spring training opener

It's only February, but Auburn native Tim Locastro is already terrorizing opposing teams on the base paths.

Locastro stole a base and scored a run in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics Sunday afternoon. It was the Diamondbacks' spring training opener.

Locastro started in left field and batted seventh for the Diamondbacks. He reached base on a fielder's choice in the third inning. That's when he put his major league-leading speed to use. He swiped second base to put two D-backs' runners in scoring position.

After a Carson Kelly walk, Wyatt Mathisen singled to score Nick Ahmed and Locastro.

Locastro, who was in the game for five innings, went 0-for-3 at the plate. He grounded out and popped out in his other at-bats.

It was the first spring training game for the Diamondbacks after rain led to the cancellation of the scheduled opener on Saturday.