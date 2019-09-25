Auburn native Tim Locastro ignited the Arizona Diamondbacks' offense and drove in the go-ahead run in a 9-7 win over the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday afternoon.
Locastro had two hits, two runs, a run batted in and a stolen base as the Diamondbacks' lead-off hitter.
In the first inning, he doubled and later scored on Wilmer Flores' RBI double. Abraham Almonte also scored on the play to put the Diamondbacks up 2-0.
Locastro went to the plate in the second inning and lined a single into left-center field. After a pitching change, he stole second.
It's his 17th stolen base of the season, which is second on the team. He maintained his perfect stolen base record — he's 22-for-22 in parts of three major league seasons — and his inching closer to Tim Raines' MLB record of 27 consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start a career.
After popping out in the fifth, Locastro played a role in Arizona's comeback.
The Diamondbacks scored seven runs in the sixth inning to erase the Cardinals' 5-2 lead. Locastro had two runners on with his team trailing by a run when he hit a grounder to second. The fielder decided to throw home in an attempt to prevent Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed from scoring. However, the catcher mishandled the throw and the ball rolled behind home plate. Ahmed and Domingo Leyba scored.
Locastro, who advanced to third on the error, was credited with an RBI on the play. He later scored on Adam Jones' RBI single.
The multi-hit game was Locastro's first since Aug. 25. He's had 11 multi-hit games with Arizona this season. The Diamondbacks won seven of those games.
The Diamondbacks (82-77) are off Thursday before opening the final series of the season Friday against the San Diego Padres.