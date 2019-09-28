Auburn native Tim Locastro had his second straight multi-hit game and flashed the leather on defense in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 6-3 win over the San Diego Padres Friday night.
Locastro was the Diamondbacks' lead-off hitter again and reached base three times. He singled in the first inning and doubled in the eighth. He was hit by a pitch in the fifth to add to his club record. He has been plunked 22 times this season.
On defense, Locastro played the first eight innings in center field before moving to right for the final frame. He made a diving catch on a line drive to rob Padres catcher Luis Torrens of a hit.
Locastro is closing the 2019 season on a high note. He's raised his batting average 13 points — from .241 to .254 — in three games. He has five hits in his last 10 at-bats, including a pair of hits in consecutive games as the Diamondbacks' lead-off hitter. He's doubled twice this week, which equals the number of extra-base hits he had in August and most of September.
The Diamondbacks (83-77) play the second of a three-game series against the Padres Saturday night. First pitch is at 8:10 p.m.