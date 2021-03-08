Auburn-Skaneateles hockey rivalry hits pause due to Casey Park's spectator policy

The Route 20 hockey rivalry is hitting pause for this season.
Auburn and Skaneateles, scheduled to meet for the first and only time this year Tuesday at Casey Park Ice Rink, have canceled the game because the two school districts could not agree to terms for allowing spectators into the rink.
While Cayuga County's current policy regarding spectators is to allow two per student-athlete, Auburn specifies that only parents within its own school district may attend games.
The school districts discussed several alternatives to still play the game, including a home-and-home series which only home fans could attend both games, but could not come to an agreement. Switching the venue to the Skaneateles YMCA for a single game was also proposed.
"It's unfortunate Skaneateles decided to cancel our game," Auburn coach Mike Lowe said. "We played at West Genesee with only West Genesee parents at the game and there were no issues. We hosted Oswego with only Auburn parents at the game and there were no issues. It appears that all other school districts are willing to play in front of home parents only.
"The thought that someone would cancel the game over parents in the crowd is ludicrous. Most people at all levels of sports seem to be just happy that kids are competing and playing games, regardless of outcomes and statistics. It seems like some people are concerned with the wrong things."
This marks the first time the two combatants will not meet during the regular season since 2009-10, according to the Section III hockey website. Auburn and Skaneateles typically play twice a year, once at each team's home rink. The teams have also met several times during sectional play over the last decade, including in the 2014 Section III championship.
In place of Skaneateles, Auburn will instead host Cazenovia on Tuesday before the Maroons wrap up the season Friday at home against Ithaca.
Saturday's game against Oswego was the first time this season that Auburn parents were allowed to attend the game. The Maroons also plan to host spectators on Tuesday against Caz, while it's uncertain if fans will be allowed for the Ithaca game.
Auburn was reluctant to give up a home game because of the limited opportunities remaining for parents to attend. Unlike many other rinks in central New York, Casey Park did not allow parents to fill in as off-ice officials (goal judges, penalty box attendees, scorekeepers, etc.) to watch the games.
Skaneateles has not rescheduled a game for Tuesday. The Lakers will finish up the season with a home-and-home against West Genesee Wednesday and Friday. Home spectators only will be allowed for both games.
Lakers coach Mitch Major said the team was not interested in the proposal to add an additional game against Auburn during the final week of the season, citing Skaneateles' hectic schedule throughout the season. Similar to its arrangement with West Genny, home fans only would've attended both games.
"We just played four games last week and that was too many. I'm starting to see the byproduct of too many games, to be honest with you," Major said. "We would've been fine playing Auburn Tuesday, then West Genny Wednesday and Friday, but really we didn't feel comfortable going over and playing Auburn when they have fans and we don't. We were OK if there were no fans on both sides, but that wasn't put on the table."
