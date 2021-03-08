Auburn-Skaneateles hockey rivalry hits pause due to Casey Park's spectator policy

The Route 20 hockey rivalry is hitting pause for this season.

Auburn and Skaneateles, scheduled to meet for the first and only time this year Tuesday at Casey Park Ice Rink, have canceled the game because the two school districts could not agree to terms for allowing spectators into the rink.

While Cayuga County's current policy regarding spectators is to allow two per student-athlete, Auburn specifies that only parents within its own school district may attend games.

The school districts discussed several alternatives to still play the game, including a home-and-home series which only home fans could attend both games, but could not come to an agreement. Switching the venue to the Skaneateles YMCA for a single game was also proposed.

"It's unfortunate Skaneateles decided to cancel our game," Auburn coach Mike Lowe said. "We played at West Genesee with only West Genesee parents at the game and there were no issues. We hosted Oswego with only Auburn parents at the game and there were no issues. It appears that all other school districts are willing to play in front of home parents only.