Auburn softball, boys lacrosse postponed due to rain
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Auburn softball, boys lacrosse postponed due to rain

Softball: Auburn vs Central Square - 1

Auburn's Doray DiLallo hits a triple against Central Square Tuesday during the Section III Class A quarterfinals at Herman Avenue Elementary. In the top of the eighth inning with the score tied 6-6, the game went into a rain delay and has been postponed to Wednesday. 

 Justin Ritzel, The Citizen

AUBURN — Sectional contests featuring Auburn High's varsity boys lacrosse and softball teams have been postponed until Wednesday due to rain. 

Softball will resume its game at 5 p.m. at Herman Avenue Elementary, while the boys lacrosse game will pick back up at 6 p.m.

Both games are against Central Square. 

Auburn's softball game was called in the top of the eighth inning with the score tied 6-6. In a contest that began at 5:30 p.m., the Maroons jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning behind solo home runs from Doray DiLallo and Elise Clifford, but the RedHawks fought back to eventually take a three-run lead. 

The Maroons chipped away at Central Square's lead, and eventually tied it in the bottom of the seventh when DiLallo scored on a fielder's choice. Auburn had a chance to end in a few at-bats later when Emma Bellnier came home on a bunt by Abigail Carr. Bellnier was tagged out, however, on a play at the plate. 

Auburn recorded two outs in the top of the eighth, though Central Square did advance a runner to second base. Then pouring rain drenched the field, causing a delay and the eventual postponement. 

The boys lacrosse game, which started at 7 p.m. was less than three minutes old when thunder struck, which prompts a 30-minute delay. Continuous lightning strikes forced school and game officials to postpone the game around 7:45 p.m. The game will resume Wednesday with a 0-0 tie. 

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Sports Reporter

Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015.

