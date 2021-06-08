Auburn softball, boys lacrosse postponed due to rain

AUBURN — Sectional contests featuring Auburn High's varsity boys lacrosse and softball teams have been postponed until Wednesday due to rain.
Softball will resume its game at 5 p.m. at Herman Avenue Elementary, while the boys lacrosse game will pick back up at 6 p.m.
Both games are against Central Square.
Auburn's softball game was called in the top of the eighth inning with the score tied 6-6. In a contest that began at 5:30 p.m., the Maroons jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning behind solo home runs from Doray DiLallo and Elise Clifford, but the RedHawks fought back to eventually take a three-run lead.
The Maroons chipped away at Central Square's lead, and eventually tied it in the bottom of the seventh when DiLallo scored on a fielder's choice. Auburn had a chance to end in a few at-bats later when Emma Bellnier came home on a bunt by Abigail Carr. Bellnier was tagged out, however, on a play at the plate.
Auburn recorded two outs in the top of the eighth, though Central Square did advance a runner to second base. Then pouring rain drenched the field, causing a delay and the eventual postponement.
The boys lacrosse game, which started at 7 p.m. was less than three minutes old when thunder struck, which prompts a 30-minute delay. Continuous lightning strikes forced school and game officials to postpone the game around 7:45 p.m. The game will resume Wednesday with a 0-0 tie.
