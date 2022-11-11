Auburn Spartans youth football to receive hero's return from state championship game

The Auburn Spartans 12-U youth football is playing in the state championship game this weekend, and the community will have a chance to celebrate their achievement.

The Spartans, formerly known as the Auburn Indians, will travel to Canastota this Sunday for the finals at 2 p.m.

The team is traveling to and from the game via two limo buses, and when the Spartans return to Auburn it will be with a police escort.

Team organizers expect the Spartans to be returning to Auburn between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Spartans' route will pass through downtown Auburn.

Auburn won its division championship this year after going winless last season.