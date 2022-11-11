 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUTH FOOTBALL

Auburn Spartans youth football to receive hero's return from state championship game

  • 0
Auburn Spartans

The Auburn Spartans 12-U youth football is playing in the state championship game this weekend, and the community will have a chance to celebrate their achievement. 

The Spartans, formerly known as the Auburn Indians, will travel to Canastota this Sunday for the finals at 2 p.m.

The team is traveling to and from the game via two limo buses, and when the Spartans return to Auburn it will be with a police escort. 

Team organizers expect the Spartans to be returning to Auburn between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Spartans' route will pass through downtown Auburn. 

Auburn won its division championship this year after going winless last season. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News