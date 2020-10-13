Auburn still seeking first week after falling to Central Square

AUBURN — Four games into its season, Auburn boys soccer scored its first goal.

But the Maroons are still seeking their first win. Auburn was downed by Central Square 5-1 Tuesday at Holland Stadium.

The Red Hawks opened the scoring only a minute into the game. The Maroons answered on Ethan Trupiano's goal 10 minutes later, but Central Square countered a minute later and cruised to the victory. Auburn, despite some solid pressure in the second half, couldn't crack the Red Hawks defense a second time.

On the Maroons' lone goal, Trupiano chased down a through ball that was challenged by the Central Square goalie 30 yards away from the net. The keeper overplayed the ball, allowing Trupiano an open look at the net, and he delivered a strike into the goal before the returning Central Square defenders could knock the ball away.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I always say to push forward on those, even when you don't think you can get there," said first-year head coach Mike Crosby. "Exactly what we preach in practice, we got lucky that the goalie made a play on it and missed it, and we were able to score our first goal."