Auburn still seeking first win after falling to Central Square

AUBURN — Four games into its season, Auburn boys soccer scored its first goal.
But the Maroons are still seeking their first win. Auburn was downed by Central Square 5-1 Tuesday at Holland Stadium.
The Red Hawks opened the scoring only a minute into the game. The Maroons answered on Ethan Trupiano's goal 10 minutes later, but Central Square countered a minute later and cruised to the victory. Auburn, despite some solid pressure in the second half, couldn't crack the Red Hawks defense a second time.
On the Maroons' lone goal, Trupiano chased down a through ball that was challenged by the Central Square goalie 30 yards away from the net. The keeper overplayed the ball, allowing Trupiano an open look at the net, and he delivered a strike into the goal before the returning Central Square defenders could knock the ball away.
"I always say to push forward on those, even when you don't think you can get there," said first-year head coach Mike Crosby. "Exactly what we preach in practice, we got lucky that the goalie made a play on it and missed it, and we were able to score our first goal."
After previously coaching at the modified level, Crosby takes over an Auburn program that has not qualified for sectionals since 2016. That won't change this year, as Section III will not host a boys soccer tournament this fall.
Prior to the game, Auburn celebrated its six seniors — only the latest oddity in the year of COVID-19, honoring seniors four games into the season — and those seniors expressed a desire to help turn the program around and go out on a high note.
"Unfortunately we've had a tough couple years, but I'm looking to turn it around this year," Crosby said. "We're obviously trying to turn the program around, starting at the modified level and up to varsity. It's definitely been a process, but since I've been here I've seen some steps in the right direction and hopefully this year we can get that one.
"My goal is to get better each game. We've had a tough road the first three games. We want to build each game and hopefully get some wins this year."
Auburn (0-4) returns to the field when it hosts Cortland next Tuesday, Oct. 20.
