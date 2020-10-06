Auburn Stingrays recognize Sue Alexander as Volunteer of the Year

The Auburn YMCA Stingrays swim club has announced that Sue Alexander has been named the 2019-20 Volunteer of the Year.

Alexander's recognition comes from helping run home swim meets for the past decade. She has also served on the Parent Committee as the Communications Chair for the past three years.

Alexander has also the program's unofficial team photographer for the past four years. Her photos are compiled for the team banquet.

Alexander's daughter, Claire, is a 2020 graduate of Auburn High School and is currently attending Le Moyne.

"Sue's infectious energy and willingness to help out is appreciated by the team and the Parent Committee," Parent Committee member Shannon House said in an email. "Sue no longer has an active Stingray, but we hope to see her around the pool from time to time. Congratulations Sue and thank you for all you have done for the Stingrays!"

