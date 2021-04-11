Auburn to Cooperstown: Tim Locastro's cleats used to break MLB record heading to Hall of Fame

Growing up in Auburn, Tim Locastro and his family would take summer trips to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

After breaking a major league record, Locastro will be recognized by the museum.

The Hall of Fame requested the cleats worn by the Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder during the game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday. In the sixth inning, he stole second to set a major league record for consecutive stolen bases to start a career without being caught. He has 28 straight stolen bases, besting the old record held by Hall of Famer Tim Raines, who had 27 consecutive stolen bases to start his career without being caught.

Locastro, who also had a career-high four hits in the Diamondbacks' 8-3 win, told The Citizen that he tried not to think about the record. But that became more difficult as he was on the verge of breaking the 40-year-old mark.

"It's not something you envision when you start playing baseball, and then it sort of happens," he said. "A lot of people have been talking about it to me, especially this offseason."