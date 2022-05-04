Auburn track and field shows off strengths vs. Fowler, Fulton in lone home track meet

AUBURN — Between the weather and the competition itself, Auburn High's lone home track and field meet had a chaotic feel to it.

Despite the chilly temperatures and inconvenient wind, it was another opportunity for the Maroons' athletes to earn some wins or better previous highs.

While final scores were not available, Auburn posted several first-place finishes in a tri-meet against Fowler and Fulton on Wednesday at Auburn High School.

According to Maroons coach Dan Butler, a lot of mental toughness was on display.

"When the elements are against you, it's easy to say you can do this or you can't do that," Butler said. "To tough through it and have the competitiveness where you fight through it, that's a good thing with this program. We've got so many kids that are like that. They're tough mentally, and they're here to win and compete."

On the boys side, Chris Howard won a pair of distance events as he posted the top time in both the 800m run (2:02.49) and the 3200m run (10:22.14).

James Cuddy added to the long-distance success, as he completed the 1600m run in 4:55.53.

Colin Ringwood, Ryan Maher, Howard and Keegan Brady secured Auburn's only relay win on the boys side. The team finished the 4x800m relay in 9:58.43.

For the girls, Ali Pineau was the top runner with victories in the 1500m run (5:22.76) and the 3000m run (10:50.12).

Senior Bryn Whitman continued her dominance in the discus with a throw of 116 feet. Whitman was the only girl to eclipse 90 feet in that event.

Auburn's girls also won one relay. Bethany Lorenzo, Pineau, Sara Alberici and Colleen Reilly took gold in the 4x800m run (12:10.21).

With Whitman and Dustin Swartwood among central New York's top throwers, and several distance runners with talent, Auburn knows where it stands for several events as postseason meets quickly approach.

Butler is also excited about what some of his younger runners are capable of, even if their performances didn't result in first-place finishes on Wednesday.

"We have some state-level throwers on the boys and girls side, as well as state-level distance runners," Butler said. "Our sprinters are developing. We have a lot of young sprinters, and they're doing a great job of PRing as the year goes on. They're getting better every day and working hard.

"We have some top notch athletes in different facets of track and field, so that's exciting."

Wednesday was Auburn's only opportunity of the season to strut its stuff in front of a home crowd. The Maroons wrap up the season with meets next Wednesday at Central Square and the following Friday at Baldwinsville.

Then postseason begins. Auburn will compete in the Salt City Athletic Conference meet on May 19. Section III's Class A sectionals follow on May 27 at East Syracuse Minoa.

Those two latter meets will provide the final opportunity for many Maroons to extend their season.

Auburn hopes to then have representatives at the State Quals on June 2, and the New York state championships June 10 and June 11. Both of those meets will take place at Cicero-North Syracuse.

With the calendar turning to May and the season hitting its stretch run, some athletes will start to separate themselves. For Auburn's coaches, whether it's an athlete with postseason aspirations or not, continued improvement will mark a successful season for many.

"We train for the end of the year, to be the best we can be at leagues and sectionals," Butler said. "Different people have different goals and objectives. Some of the more elite athletes are focusing on the last two or three meets of the year and the training pertains to that. The others might not be to that level yet, but want to have PRs by the end of the year because it shows they're improving. They don't want to be at their best at the end of April and burned out in May.

"It's all about constant improvement. They're doing a great job."

