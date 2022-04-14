Auburn's David May among five inductees for Syracuse golf association hall of fame

David May can add another achievement to his standout golf career.

The Auburn native, 35, is one of five selected for induction into the Syracuse District Golf Association hall of fame.

A lunch and induction ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 9 at the Tuscarora Golf Club in Marcellus.

May's fellow inductees include Sandy Burton, Luke Hobika, Lenny Lasinksy and Nick Raasch, who will join the previous 21 members next month.

According to the SDGA's press release, selections are those "who have accomplished an exceptional Greater Syracuse area amateur record while conducting themselves in the true spirit of the game of golf as embodied in its ancient and honorable traditions."

During his time as an amateur player at Auburn High School, May captured three Section III individual crowns and led the Maroons to three team titles in four years. He was a four-time all-state selection and won the New York State Junior Championship in 2002 and 2003.

May attended Clemson University from 2005 to 2009, where he was a four-year member of the Tigers' men's golf team.

As a senior in 2009, May was the co-champion of the ACC tournament after shooting 10-under across three rounds at the Old North St. Club in New London, North Carolina.

Following his collegiate career, May competed regularly on the eGolf Professional Tour.

May's lone PGA Tour appearance came at the 2011 U.S. Open at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.

May shot a 71 and a 76 for a 5-over 147 across his two rounds, which missed the cut by one stroke.

In 2012, May earned his first professional win at the Irish Creek Classic in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased at playsdga.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0