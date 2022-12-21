 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CROSS COUNTRY

Auburn's Kyleen Brady named New York's top freshman runner

  • 0
AHS Cross Country 4.JPG

Auburn's Kyleen Brady passes her teammate, Ali Pineau, on her way to a first place finish during a cross country meet against Cortland and Oswego Oct. 5 at Holland Stadium.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

An Auburn cross country runner has added another accolade.

Kyleen Brady, a member of the Maroons' varsity girls cross country team, has been named New York's Freshman Runner of the Year by Milesplit NY, in conjunction with the release of this fall's all state team.

Brady was also selected as third team all-state for Class A.

The Auburn freshman made her second consecutive appearance at the New York state championship meet in November, finishing Vernon-Verona-Sherrill's three-mile course in 19:19.1 for 15th overall in the Class A race.

Brady's time was the best among freshman for any classification.

During the regular season, Brady took first place at both the McDaniel-Baxter Invitational at Chenango Valley and the Weedsport Invitational. It was the second straight year she won the latter event.

People are also reading…

Brady qualified for the state championships thanks to her third-place finish at Section III's Class A championships.

Her performance at states warranted a position at the New York Federation meet in Wappinger Falls, where she placed 19th among nearly 300 runners.

This is the second consecutive year that Brady has been recognized at the state level. Last year as an eighth grader, she was picked as New York's top middle school runner.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Sports Reporter

Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015.

