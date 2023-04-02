It was vintage Tim Locastro. Get on base. Score runs. Help your team win.

Locastro, an Auburn native, had two hits by pitches and scored a pair of runs in his first start with the New York Mets on Sunday. The Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-1.

After grounding out in his first at-bat as a Met, Locastro led off the fifth inning. He fouled off three pitches in the six-pitch at-bat before Marlins pitcher Trever Rogers plunked him with a fastball.

The next batter, Tommy Pham, hit a two-run homer to score Locastro and give the Mets a 4-1 lead.

Locastro scored an insurance run in the seventh inning. He was hit by a pitch again — the second time in his major league career he's had multiple HBPs in a game. He scored on Pham's RBI double.

Brandon Nimmo pinch-hit for Locastro in the ninth inning.

Locastro, who signed a minor league contract with the Mets in January, received a non-roster invitation to spring training. He made the most of that opportunity, batting .289 with a home run and eight RBI.

As spring training closed last week, Locastro learned he made the Mets' Opening Day roster.