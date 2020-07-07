Auburn's Tim Locastro, Arizona Diamondbacks open MLB season July 24

For Auburn native Tim Locastro and the rest of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the start of the shortened 60-game regular season will be on the road.
The Diamondbacks will play 60 games in 66 days over the next three months. There are 40 games against their National League West foes — the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. The remaining 20 games will be played against American League West teams, including the 2019 World Series runner-up Houston Astros.
The season opener is scheduled for Friday, July 24, against the Padres. That will open a four-game series against one of their NL West rivals. The club will then travel to Arlington for a two-game series July 28-29 against the Texas Rangers.
Arizona's home opener will be July 30, the first of a four-game series against the Dodgers. After a day off, the Diamondbacks will host the Astros for a three-game series Aug. 4-6.
Beginning Aug. 7, the Diamondbacks will play three consecutive series against NL West opponents. They have three-game series on the road against the Padres and Rockies before returning home to face the Padres in another three-game set.
The Diamondbacks head to the Bay Area on Aug. 17 for the start of a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics. That will be followed by a three-game series against the Giants.
Arizona's August will conclude with home series against the Rockies (Aug. 24-27) and Giants (Aug. 28-30).
As the playoff race heats up in September, the Diamondbacks will face stiff competition. The month opens with a three-game series on the road against the Dodgers, followed by four games against the Giants in San Francisco. The D-backs return home for three-game series against the Dodgers and Seattle Mariners.
The final road trip of the regular season will take the Diamondbacks to Los Angeles for a three-game series against the Angels and Houston for three games against the Astros.
The D-backs' regular season ends with three-game series against the Rangers and Rockies.
Arizona is hoping to contend for a playoff spot this season. The club made a few key additions in the offseason, including the signing of three-time World Series champion pitcher Madison Bumgarner.
Locastro should play a pivotal role on the club after a successful 2019 season, his first with the Diamondbacks. He batted .250 and set the single-season team record with 22 hits by pitches. He also stole 17 bases.
