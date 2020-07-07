Auburn's Tim Locastro, Arizona Diamondbacks open MLB season July 24

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For Auburn native Tim Locastro and the rest of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the start of the shortened 60-game regular season will be on the road.

The Diamondbacks will play 60 games in 66 days over the next three months. There are 40 games against their National League West foes — the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. The remaining 20 games will be played against American League West teams, including the 2019 World Series runner-up Houston Astros.

The season opener is scheduled for Friday, July 24, against the Padres. That will open a four-game series against one of their NL West rivals. The club will then travel to Arlington for a two-game series July 28-29 against the Texas Rangers.

Arizona's home opener will be July 30, the first of a four-game series against the Dodgers. After a day off, the Diamondbacks will host the Astros for a three-game series Aug. 4-6.

Beginning Aug. 7, the Diamondbacks will play three consecutive series against NL West opponents. They have three-game series on the road against the Padres and Rockies before returning home to face the Padres in another three-game set.