Auburn's Tim Locastro becomes MLB free agent after two seasons with Yankees

Auburn native Tim Locastro will test free agency after parts of two seasons with the New York Yankees.

The Yankees announced Thursday that Locastro elected free agency instead of an outright assignment, which would've meant that he would be sent to the minor leagues and removed from the club's 40-man roster.

Locastro, 30, is a reserve outfielder who was mainly used as a pinch-runner during the 2022 season with the Yankees. His speed was such an asset that the Yankees included him on the playoff roster for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians and the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Over the past two seasons, Locastro appeared in 47 games with the Yankees. He hit three home runs and had eight stolen bases. He was acquired by the Yankees in 2021. More than two weeks after the trade, he tore his ACL and needed season-ending surgery.

Following the 2021 season, the Yankees waived Locastro. He was claimed by the Boston Red Sox, but his time with the club was short. The Red Sox did not tender him a contract for the 2022 season, so he became a free agent.

The timing of the transaction occurred shortly before the Major League Baseball lockout. As Locastro recovered from his ACL injury, he was unsure of where he would play in 2022. When the lockout ended, there was interest from a few teams. Ultimately, he signed a one-year deal to return to the Yankees.

Locastro made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and remained with the Dodgers organization for the 2018 season. He was traded to the Yankees after the 2018 season, but was traded again, this time to the Arizona Diamondbacks, before the 2019 season.

The Auburn High School graduate and Ithaca College standout shined with the Diamondbacks. In 2019, he batted .250 with one home run and 17 stolen bases in 91 games. During the COVID-shortened season in 2020, he had a .290 batting average, hit two home runs and stole four bases.

He started the 2021 season with the Diamondbacks and set a major league record for consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start a career. The spikes he wore when he broke the record were displayed in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Locastro has a .227 career batting average in the majors and has hit seven home runs. He has 39 stolen bases over six major league seasons.