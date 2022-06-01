Auburn's Tim Locastro begins rehab assignment, close to Yankees return

Auburn native Tim Locastro is inching closer to a return with the New York Yankees after spending more than three weeks on the injured list.

Locastro began a rehab assignment with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, on Tuesday. He went 0-for-3 at the plate in his first game action in nearly a month.

The rehab assignment is a positive development in Locastro's recovery from a strained lat. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters in May that the Auburn High School graduate dealt with the injury during the Yankees' series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Locastro said he felt like he had a cramp while stealing a base. He later scored the go-ahead run in a Yankees win.

The Yankees took a cautious approach with the injury. Boone noted that they didn't want it to threaten his season if it wasn't properly addressed. Locastro was placed on the 10-day injured list and was eligible to come off on May 18. Boone initially said that the strained lat could keep him out for a couple of weeks.

Last week, Locastro traveled to Florida and began taking live at-bats. The rehab assignment is the final step in the process before he returns to the Yankees.

Locastro was having a productive season with the Yankees before the injury. He is batting .231 (three hits in 13 at-bats) with one home run, two RBI and eight runs scored. The speedster also has four stolen bases this year.

He has been primarily used a pinch-runner, especially in the late innings. But he has started three games for the Yankees this season. In one of those starts, he reached base four times and helped the Yankees defeat the Baltimore Orioles.

