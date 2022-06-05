Auburn's Tim Locastro could return to Syracuse this week

Barring a major league promotion, Auburn native Tim Locastro will return to central New York this week.

The New York Yankees on Friday reinstated Locastro from the 10-day injured list, but optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was already with the club after being sent to the minors for a rehab assignment. He was working to return from a strained lat that led to his placement on the injured list in early May.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, is due to play a seven-game series in Syracuse this week. The series begins on Tuesday and runs through Sunday, June 12. There is a doubleheader on Wednesday to make up one of the games that was rained out earlier this season.

Locastro, who re-signed with the Yankees in March, was optioned to Triple-A at the end of spring training. He started the season with the RailRiders and played in two games at Syracuse. He had three hits in two games and an RBI.

Before his injury, Locastro was batting .231 (three hits in 13 at-bats) with one home run, two RBI, eight runs scored and four stolen bases. He was primarily used a pinch-runner, especially in late-inning situations.

The RailRiders' games at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse start at 6:35 p.m., with the exception of the doubleheader on Wednesday (the first game will be played at 4:05 p.m. and the second will be played immediately after the first) and a 1:05 p.m. start on Sunday.

