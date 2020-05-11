Auburn's Tim Locastro, Diamondbacks outfielder, to join The Citizen for Facebook Live interview

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder and Auburn native Tim Locastro will participate in a Facebook Live interview with The Citizen this week.

Locastro will be interviewed by The Citizen's Robert Harding at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. The interview will be streamed live at facebook.com/auburncitizen.

Locastro is in his second season with the Diamondbacks. He batted .250, stolen 17 bases and set a single-season club record with 22 hits by pitches in 2019. He also hit his first major league home run — a solo shot at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees, the team he rooted for as a youngster.

He was considered a lock for the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster in 2020, but Major League Baseball hasn't played a single regular season game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's possible the MLB season could start in July.

