Auburn's Tim Locastro, Diamondbacks outfielder, to join The Citizen for Facebook Live interview

  • Updated
2019 Sports Page 1.JPG

Diamondbacks' outfielder and Auburn native Tim Locastro walks to his position in right field against the Yankees in Yankee Stadium in the Bronx July 31, 2019. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder and Auburn native Tim Locastro will participate in a Facebook Live interview with The Citizen this week. 

Locastro will be interviewed by The Citizen's Robert Harding at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. The interview will be streamed live at facebook.com/auburncitizen

Locastro is in his second season with the Diamondbacks. He batted .250, stolen 17 bases and set a single-season club record with 22 hits by pitches in 2019. He also hit his first major league home run — a solo shot at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees, the team he rooted for as a youngster.

He was considered a lock for the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster in 2020, but Major League Baseball hasn't played a single regular season game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's possible the MLB season could start in July. 

