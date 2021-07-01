Auburn's Tim Locastro excited after trade to New York Yankees

Now, he will get an opportunity to wear pinstripes and help the Yankees contend for a playoff spot. And he will get to play on the East Coast for the first time in his major league career. He played parts of two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Diamondbacks.

"I'm definitely very excited," Locastro said. "I know my parents, my cousins and friends, they're all excited because now they don't have to stay up until 2 a.m. to watch the games."

Locastro batted .178 with one home run and five stolen bases with the Diamondbacks this season. He has been hit by a pitch nine times, which is tied for the ninth-most HBPs in the majors.

In 200 major league games, he has a career .234 average and four home runs.

During parts of three seasons with the Diamondbacks, Locastro proved to be a capable reserve outfielder and a solid pinch-running option. Since the start of the 2019 season, he had 26 stolen bases in 29 tries with the Diamondbacks. It was with Arizona this season that he set a major league record for most consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start a career (29).