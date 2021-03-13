Auburn's Tim Locastro exits COVID-19 isolation, back in Diamondbacks starting lineup

Auburn native Tim Locastro is back.
After 10 days in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test, Locastro tweeted Saturday, "Quarantine OVER!"
"Can't wait to get on the field with the Team! #GoDbacks," he added.
Locastro has cleared Major League Baseball's protocols to return to action. He is in the starting lineup for the Diamondbacks' spring training game against the San Diego Padres Saturday afternoon. He will bat second and play in left field.
Before the positive COVID-19 test, Locastro played in one spring training game. He did not have a hit in two at-bats, but was hit by a pitch.
During his isolation period, Locastro stayed in shape by doing hundreds of pushups a day. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that Locastro was eager to return and wanted to play as soon as he was cleared.
Lovullo said Friday that he planned to put Locastro in the starting lineup for Saturday's game.
"He'll get a couple at-bats and then get off the field," Lovullo said, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. "But get back him into the rhythm of getting him into a baseball game on the baseball field."
Locastro is in his third season with the Diamondbacks. He batted .290 and had two home runs in the abbreviated 2020 season.
