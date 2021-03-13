Auburn's Tim Locastro exits COVID-19 isolation, gets two hits in Diamondbacks win

Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro is back.

After 10 days in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test, Locastro tweeted Saturday, "Quarantine OVER!"

"Can't wait to get on the field with the Team! #GoDbacks," he added.

Locastro cleared Major League Baseball's protocols and was in the starting lineup for the Diamondbacks' spring training game against the San Diego Padres Saturday. The Diamondbacks won 6-3.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Batting second and playing left field, Locastro had two hits in as many at-bats. He had an infield single in the first inning and added a single in the third inning. Those were his first hits of spring training, most of which he missed due to COVID-19.

Locastro played the first two innings in the field. After getting his second hit of the game in the top half of the third inning, he came out of the game. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hinted on Friday that the 2010 Auburn High School graduate would make a limited appearance in Saturday's game.