Auburn's Tim Locastro exits COVID-19 isolation, gets two hits in Diamondbacks win

Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro is back.
After 10 days in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test, Locastro tweeted Saturday, "Quarantine OVER!"
"Can't wait to get on the field with the Team! #GoDbacks," he added.
Locastro cleared Major League Baseball's protocols and was in the starting lineup for the Diamondbacks' spring training game against the San Diego Padres Saturday. The Diamondbacks won 6-3.
Batting second and playing left field, Locastro had two hits in as many at-bats. He had an infield single in the first inning and added a single in the third inning. Those were his first hits of spring training, most of which he missed due to COVID-19.
Locastro played the first two innings in the field. After getting his second hit of the game in the top half of the third inning, he came out of the game. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hinted on Friday that the 2010 Auburn High School graduate would make a limited appearance in Saturday's game.
"He'll get a couple at-bats and then get off the field," Lovullo said, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. "But get back him into the rhythm of getting him into a baseball game on the baseball field."
During his isolation period, Locastro stayed in shape by doing hundreds of pushups a day. Lovullo told reporters that Locastro was eager to return and wanted to play as soon as he was cleared.
With his return to action, Locastro can resume his pursuit for a starting job. He could be the Diamondbacks' opening day center fielder.
Locastro is in his third season with the Diamondbacks. He batted .290 and had two home runs in the abbreviated 2020 season.
