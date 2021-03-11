Auburn's Tim Locastro expected to return to Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday

Auburn native Tim Locastro is on track to exit COVID-19 isolation and rejoin the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend.

Locastro tested positive for COVID-19 on March 3. He did not have symptoms, but it was determined that the test wasn't a false positive. Because of the positive test, he was required to isolate for 10 days.

The isolation period ends Saturday, which is the earliest Locastro could return to action.

According to MLB.com, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said earlier this week that he spoke with Locastro and the outfielder is "a little stir crazy." To stay in shape while stuck at home, Locastro started doing hundreds of pushups a day.

"I know he's excited to get back out here," Lovullo said. "But we're going to follow the protocols and the steps necessary that will allow him to get back into this environment comfortably for us and for him."