Auburn's Tim Locastro expected to return to Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday

Auburn native Tim Locastro is on track to exit COVID-19 isolation and rejoin the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend.
Locastro tested positive for COVID-19 on March 3. He did not have symptoms, but it was determined that the test wasn't a false positive. Because of the positive test, he was required to isolate for 10 days.
The isolation period ends Saturday, which is the earliest Locastro could return to action.
According to MLB.com, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said earlier this week that he spoke with Locastro and the outfielder is "a little stir crazy." To stay in shape while stuck at home, Locastro started doing hundreds of pushups a day.
"I know he's excited to get back out here," Lovullo said. "But we're going to follow the protocols and the steps necessary that will allow him to get back into this environment comfortably for us and for him."
Before the positive test, Locastro played in one spring training game for the Diamondbacks. There are two spring training games this weekend — the Diamondbacks are scheduled to play the San Diego Padres on Saturday and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
Once he returns, Locastro will resume his pursuit of a starting job. He is among a group of players competing to be the everyday center fielder. There is also a hole in the lineup due to right fielder Kole Calhoun's injury. Calhoun had knee injury and could miss the start of the regular season.
Locastro was acquired by the Diamondbacks in 2019 and is in his third season with the club. He batted .290 and had two home runs in 33 games last season.
In other news:
• The Diamondbacks announced Thursday that Locastro signed a one-year deal. He is one of 25 pre-arbitration eligible players on the team who signed one-year contracts for the 2021 season.
MLB players are eligible for salary arbitration if they have at least three years but less than six years of major league service and don't have a contract for the season. Locastro was pre-arbitration eligible because he has two years of service, according to Baseball Reference.
