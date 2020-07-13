Auburn's Tim Locastro, extra-inning runner? It's one option for Arizona Diamondbacks

A rule change for the truncated 2020 Major League Baseball could put Auburn native Tim Locastro in a prime position to win games for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
When MLB announced the season would begin in late July, there were a few key rule changes. One of them is intended to avoid long extra-inning games during the 60-game regular season.
In extra innings, the offensive team will start with a runner on second. There has been some experimentation with this rule at lower levels of baseball, but this will be the first time it's used in MLB.
For the Diamondbacks, there is an obvious choice for who that extra-inning runner should be: Locastro.
In 2019, Locastro's sprint speed, which is measured by MLB's Statcast, was 30.8 feet per second. He was the fastest player in the majors last season. He was timed running from home plate to first in 3.94 seconds, the second-fastest time in 2019. He also ranked third in MLB with 63 "bolts," which are defined as any run above 30 feet per second.
Locastro stole 17 bases and scored 38 runs for the Diamondbacks last season.
MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, who covers the Diamondbacks, wrote about the club's potential extra-inning strategy this season. Gilbert's story mentions Locastro as an option when Arizona is on offense. He called the Auburn native "a valuable weapon on the bench."
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo appeared to acknowledge that Locastro could be the Diamondbacks' top option for the extra-inning role.
"Everybody knows he can fly," Lovullo told MLB.com. "It is a good feeling to have. But we're going to have to figure out how to drive that run in."
The Citizen asked Locastro about the rule changes, including the extra-inning runner, during an interview in June. Whether it's playing as a designated hitter, which will be used by the National League this season, or being the extra-inning runner, Locastro said he'll continue to play his game.
"Whatever role I have to fit in, it doesn't matter to me," he said. "I'm ready to go."
