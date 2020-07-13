Auburn's Tim Locastro, extra-inning runner? It's one option for Arizona Diamondbacks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A rule change for the truncated 2020 Major League Baseball could put Auburn native Tim Locastro in a prime position to win games for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

When MLB announced the season would begin in late July, there were a few key rule changes. One of them is intended to avoid long extra-inning games during the 60-game regular season.

In extra innings, the offensive team will start with a runner on second. There has been some experimentation with this rule at lower levels of baseball, but this will be the first time it's used in MLB.

For the Diamondbacks, there is an obvious choice for who that extra-inning runner should be: Locastro.

In 2019, Locastro's sprint speed, which is measured by MLB's Statcast, was 30.8 feet per second. He was the fastest player in the majors last season. He was timed running from home plate to first in 3.94 seconds, the second-fastest time in 2019. He also ranked third in MLB with 63 "bolts," which are defined as any run above 30 feet per second.