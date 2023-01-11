Auburn's Tim Locastro eyes Opening Day roster spot, World Series ring with Mets

After Auburn native Tim Locastro signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets this week, there is a possibility that he will be playing home games with the Mets' Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, not far from his hometown.

But that's not a scenario at the forefront of Locastro's mind as he prepares for the 2023 season.

"My only goal is to make the team," he said in a phone interview Wednesday. "I don't want to think about that right now. Your goal is to be in the major leagues and help the Major League Baseball club. That's my number one focus right now: Get to spring training, have a good spring training and hopefully make the team."

Locastro became a free agent after parts of two seasons with the New York Yankees. He appeared in 38 games for the Yankees last season, hit two home runs and stole eight bases. He also made the Yankees' playoff roster.

As he entered the offseason, he knew it would be a waiting game. There were plenty of big names, including former teammate Aaron Judge, on the market. Once those players were signed, he wanted to see where he could fit in and make a major league roster.

After discussions with his agent and narrowing down a list of teams, he signed the deal with the Mets and received a non-roster invite to spring training. Non-roster invitations are given to players who are not on a club's 40-man roster.

Locastro hoped for a major league contract, but plans to make the most of his opportunity with the Mets. One reason that the Mets were an appealing option is that they are considered leading National League contenders and among a handful of teams with the best odds to win the World Series.

"As a free agent, winning a World Series is the number one thing on your mind," he said. "My agent and I were trying to get to a team where winning a World Series was their organizational goal as well. I think we did a good job in getting to the Mets."

While Locastro will have several new teammates, there will be a couple of familiar faces in the Mets clubhouse. Two former Arizona Diamondbacks, Eduardo Escobar and Starling Marte, are on the Mets roster. Locastro played with the Diamondbacks for parts of three seasons, from 2019 to 2021.

The Auburn High School and Ithaca College product is optimistic about his chances of making the Mets' Opening Day roster.

"You are going there, you are meeting new people, new coaches, new teammates, making a good first impression and then you got to produce and have good results on the field as well," Locastro said.

The timing of the contract is an early wedding present for Locastro. He is marrying his fiancee, Jenn Fox, this weekend.

After the wedding, he plans to workout in Arizona before reporting for spring training in February. The Mets hold spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

"From day one of spring training, you have to be ready to go," he said. "There is going to be no easing into it. It's going to be 100% from day one."

