Auburn's Tim Locastro gets first hit with Yankees, scores twice in 12-1 win
Auburn's Tim Locastro gets first hit with Yankees, scores twice in 12-1 win

Yankees Mariners Baseball

New York Yankees outfielders Tim Locastro, Miguel Andujar and Aaron Judge, from left, celebrate after the Yankees defeated the Seattle Mariners 12-1 in a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren

Auburn native Tim Locastro contributed in the New York Yankees' 12-1 win over the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night. 

Locastro had his first hit with the Yankees — a single in the fifth inning — and scored two runs in the blowout victory. He started in center field and batted ninth for the Bronx Bombers. 

The Yankees jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on Giancarlo Stanton's three-run homer in the first inning. Locastro got another three-run inning started in the second. He walked, then advanced to second on DJ LeMahieu's single. After Aaron Judge's fielder's choice moved Locastro over to third, Gary Sanchez walked. Ball four was a wild pitch that allowed Locastro to score. 

It was Locastro's first run as a Yankee. 

New York added two more runs in the third to extend their lead to 8-0. In the fifth, Locastro led off the inning with a single. He turned on a pitch low and outside of the strike zone and got it past the diving shortstop. The Yankees loaded the bases and Locastro scored on Luke Voit's infield single. 

The Yankees capped off the 12-run, 18-hit night with Rougned Odor's three-run blast in the eighth inning. 

Locastro finished 1-for-4. He's batting .179 in 58 games this season, most of which were played with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks traded him to the Yankees on Thursday. 

Since joining the Yankees, Locastro has played in three games and made two starts. In his first start on Sunday, he hit a sacrifice fly for his first RBI as a Yankee

Locastro and the Yankees continue the series against the Mariners on Wednesday and Thursday before heading to Houston for a three-game set against the Astros. The All-Star break begins after Sunday's games. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

