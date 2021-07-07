Auburn's Tim Locastro gets first hit with Yankees, scores twice in 12-1 win

Auburn native Tim Locastro contributed in the New York Yankees' 12-1 win over the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night.

Locastro had his first hit with the Yankees — a single in the fifth inning — and scored two runs in the blowout victory. He started in center field and batted ninth for the Bronx Bombers.

The Yankees jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on Giancarlo Stanton's three-run homer in the first inning. Locastro got another three-run inning started in the second. He walked, then advanced to second on DJ LeMahieu's single. After Aaron Judge's fielder's choice moved Locastro over to third, Gary Sanchez walked. Ball four was a wild pitch that allowed Locastro to score.

It was Locastro's first run as a Yankee.

New York added two more runs in the third to extend their lead to 8-0. In the fifth, Locastro led off the inning with a single. He turned on a pitch low and outside of the strike zone and got it past the diving shortstop. The Yankees loaded the bases and Locastro scored on Luke Voit's infield single.

The Yankees capped off the 12-run, 18-hit night with Rougned Odor's three-run blast in the eighth inning.