Auburn's Tim Locastro has first multi-hit game of 2020, sparks Diamondbacks comeback bid

Auburn native Tim Locastro had two hits and sparked the Arizona Diamondbacks' ninth inning rally that came up short Tuesday night.
Locastro batted eighth and started in right field against the Colorado Rockies. In his first at-bat in the second inning, he lined a hit into left field — his first of the 2020 season. He ran hard to first base and when Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia bobbled the ball, he kept sprinting and slid into second with a double.
Locastro fouled out and grounded out in his next two at-bats. Christian Walker opened the scoring for the Diamondbacks with a solo home run in the fourth inning. The Rockies answered back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run to put the Rockies ahead 2-1.
Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly evened the score with a solo shot in the seventh. That set the stage for two wild innings.
The Rockies had a six-run eighth inning highlighted by a pair of RBI doubles by Charlie Blackmon and Tapia. Daniel Murphy, Trevor Story and Tony Wolters added RBI singles in the inning.
Facing a six-run deficit in the ninth inning, Locastro and the Diamondbacks mounted a comeback bid. Locastro, who was the second batter in the inning, sparked the rally with a double to left. The next batter, Nick Ahmed, hit an RBI single to score Locastro and cut the Rockies' lead to 8-3.
After an Andy Young single, Ketel Marte hit a two-run double to trim the deficit to three, 8-5. Starling Marte added an RBI single to make it a two-run game.
David Peralta lined out, then Walker walked. With two runners on, Eduardo Escobar hit an RBI single to put the Diamondbacks within one. The tying run was on third. Stephen Vogt pinch-hit for Kelly and was called out on strikes to end the game. The Diamondbacks lost 8-7.
Locastro finished 2-for-4 with a run. Not only did he get his first hit of the season, but it was his first multi-hit game of 2020. He had 12 multi-hit games last season.
The Diamondbacks (7-11) wrap up the three-game series against the Rockies (12-5) with the finale at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Thursday is an off day for the Diamondbacks. Beginning Friday, the club will play a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!