Auburn's Tim Locastro has first multi-hit game of 2020, sparks Diamondbacks comeback bid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn native Tim Locastro had two hits and sparked the Arizona Diamondbacks' ninth inning rally that came up short Tuesday night.

Locastro batted eighth and started in right field against the Colorado Rockies. In his first at-bat in the second inning, he lined a hit into left field — his first of the 2020 season. He ran hard to first base and when Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia bobbled the ball, he kept sprinting and slid into second with a double.

Locastro fouled out and grounded out in his next two at-bats. Christian Walker opened the scoring for the Diamondbacks with a solo home run in the fourth inning. The Rockies answered back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run to put the Rockies ahead 2-1.

Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly evened the score with a solo shot in the seventh. That set the stage for two wild innings.

The Rockies had a six-run eighth inning highlighted by a pair of RBI doubles by Charlie Blackmon and Tapia. Daniel Murphy, Trevor Story and Tony Wolters added RBI singles in the inning.