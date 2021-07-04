Auburn's Tim Locastro has RBI in Yankees debut

Tim Locastro delivered in his debut with the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The Auburn product, who started in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning for his first RBI as a Yankee. It was part of a three-run inning that gave the Yankees an early lead.

Locastro had another plate appearance in the seven-inning game. He grounded out in the fifth before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh.

The Mets won 10-5.

It was Locastro's first start after being acquired by the Yankees on Thursday. New York received him from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for a minor league pitcher.