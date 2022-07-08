Auburn's Tim Locastro has three hits in RailRiders win over Worcester

Tim Locastro is one of the top hitters on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's roster. That was on display Thursday night.

The Auburn native had three hits and scored a pair of runs in the RailRiders' 5-3 win over the Worcester Red Sox.

Most of Locastro's contributions came in the later innings. In the fifth inning, he was hit by a pitch and scored on Derek Dietrich's RBI double — part of a three-run frame for the RailRiders.

The RailRiders added two more runs in the seventh. After a Locastro double, Oswald Peraza hit an RBI single that scored the Auburn product.

Locastro, who singled in the first inning, also singled in his last at-bat in the ninth inning to cap off the three hit game. The RailRiders, the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, won 5-3.

While Locastro is awaiting his return to the majors, he has been playing well for the RailRiders. In 32 games this season, he is batting .283, ranking him third on the team. He is tied for third on the team (with Dietrich) with 12 doubles. His .822 OPS is also third among RailRiders players.

He has nine multi-hit games in the minors, including three three-hit performances.

So far in July, he is batting .381 with a hit in all but one of the six games he has played. He has two RBI and six runs scored this month.

The RailRiders will finish up a six-game series against the Red Sox this weekend. At the halfway point of the series, the RailRiders have won two of the first three games.