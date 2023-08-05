In his first game action since mid-May, Tim Locastro got his rehab assignment off to a good start.

Locastro, an Auburn native and New York Mets outfielder, had two singles and a run for the Mets' Florida Complex League team Friday. The game was suspended in the third inning.

On Saturday, the Mets announced that Locastro will continue his rehab assignment with St. Lucie, the team's Single-A affiliate.

Locastro has been on the 60-day injured list since May 19. He injured his thumb while playing for Triple-A Syracuse. The injury, a torn ulnar collateral ligament, required surgery.

Locastro signed a minor league deal with the Mets in January, but received a non-roster invitation to spring training. He shined in the spring and earned a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster.

But Locastro has battled a couple of injuries this season. In April, the Mets placed him on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. He was on a rehab assignment for that injury when he hurt his thumb.