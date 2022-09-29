Auburn's Tim Locastro has two hits on night Aaron Judge blasts 61st homer, Yankees win

Auburn native and New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro had a front row seat to history.

Locastro was in the starting lineup Wednesday as his teammate, Aaron Judge, hit his 61st home run of the season. The homer ties the American League and Yankees' team records held by Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs in 1961.

While Judge had his milestone moment, Locastro contributed in the Yankees' 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He singled in the second inning — a sharp grounder that got through the left side of the infield — and followed that with a ground-rule double in the fourth inning. He lined a fastball to deep left-center field. The ball took a big hop off the Rogers Centre turf and went over the wall.

With a pair of hits, Locastro had his third multi-hit game of the season and 22nd of his major league career. The Yankees are 3-0 this season when the Auburn product has at least two hits in a game.

The Yankees opened the scoring against the Blue Jays with a three-run first inning. Josh Donaldson and Oswald Peraza hit RBI singles and Marwin Gonzalez had a sacrifice fly.

Neither team scored again until the sixth inning. The Blue Jays ended Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's perfect game bid with Danny Jansen's home run. Bo Bichette had an RBI infield single and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Judge and the Yankees answered in the seventh. After Aaron Hicks led off the inning with a single, Judge belted a two-run home run to put the Yankees ahead 5-3. The Yankees added an insurance run later in the inning when Harrison Bader singled and Peraza scored on an error.

The Yankees capped off the night with two more runs in the ninth. Bader hit a grounder to Blue Jays pitcher Adam Cimber, whose errant throw to home allowed Oswaldo Cabrera to score. Cimber did not cover home on the play and Donaldson scored from second.

Locastro and the Yankees finished off the series win over the Blue Jays one night after clinching the franchise's first American League East title since 2019. The Yankees will have one of two first-round byes in the new playoff format. They will face the winner of a best-of-three wild card series.

The Yankees are off Thursday and will return to the Bronx to open a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.