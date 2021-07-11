Auburn's Tim Locastro hits first home run as a Yankee

Auburn native Tim Locastro achieved another first with the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Locastro hit his first home run as a Yankee in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros. His opposite-field solo shot is his fifth career home run and first since Opening Day.

He hit his first major league home run at Yankee Stadium in 2019.

Locastro's latest round-tripper put the Yankees ahead 2-1. The Yankees took a 7-2 lead into the ninth, but the Astros scored six runs to win 8-7.

In his sixth start as a Yankee, Locastro had one hit in five at-bats. He had his second RBI since being acquired by the Yankees on July 1.