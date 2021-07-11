Auburn's Tim Locastro hits first home run as a Yankee

Auburn native Tim Locastro achieved another first with the New York Yankees on Sunday.
Locastro hit his first home run as a Yankee in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros. His opposite-field solo shot is his fifth career home run and first since Opening Day.
He hit his first major league home run at Yankee Stadium in 2019.
Locastro's latest round-tripper put the Yankees ahead 2-1. The Yankees took a 7-2 lead into the ninth, but the Astros scored six runs to win 8-7.
In his sixth start as a Yankee, Locastro had one hit in five at-bats. He had his second RBI since being acquired by the Yankees on July 1.
Locastro has been getting more opportunities with the Yankees. Before the trade, he played in 55 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks and batted .178 with one home run. But he only had five starts in June.
As a Yankee, Locastro has started six games and is batting .211 (four hits in 19 at-bats).
Locastro and the Yankees will be off until Thursday due to the All-Star break. The Home Run Derby is Monday, followed by the All-Star Game on Tuesday.
The Yankees return to action on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox.
