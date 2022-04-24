Auburn's Tim Locastro hits first home run of 2022 in Yankees win

In his first at-bat of the season at Yankee Stadium, Tim Locastro delivered in a big way.

The Auburn native, who pinch-hit for Aaron Judge, blasted a two-run home run in the eighth inning. It was Locastro's first hit and first home run of the season.

After a first-pitch ball outside, Locastro jumped on a changeup over the heart of the plate and drove it into the left-field stands. It traveled an estimated 415 feet for the second-longest home run of his career.

The blast gave the Yankees a 10-0 lead. The Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 10-2 to complete the three-game series sweep.

The homer caps off Locastro's first week with the Yankees this season. He was called up on April 17 and made his first start against the Baltimore Orioles. He went 0-for-2 in his 2022 debut.

In three of the last five games, Locastro contributed off the bench. He scored the go-ahead run in the Yankees' 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. On Saturday, he stole a base and scored the tying run as the Yankees rallied in the ninth to beat the Guardians.

Locastro's homer is his first at Yankee Stadium as a Yankee, but the second of his career at the ballpark. As a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, he hit his first major league home run at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2019.

Since making his major league debut in 2017, Locastro has six career home runs. His first as a Yankee was an opposite-field shot against the Houston Astros on July 11, 2021.

Locastro and the Yankees have Monday off. Beginning Tuesday, the Yankees (10-6) will host the Orioles for a three-game series.

