Auburn's Tim Locastro hits go-ahead home run, RailRiders beat Red Wings

Tim Locastro came through in the clutch.

The Auburn native smacked a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning to lead Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a 5-4 win over Rochester on Sunday.

The homer capped off a three-hit day for Locastro, who also drove in three runs. He had an RBI double that scored two in the first inning.

Rochester opened the scoring in the first inning before Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with a four-run frame. The Red Wings scored three in the third to tie the game.

It wasn't until Locastro came to the plate in the eighth inning that either team scored again. He took a ball before driving the next pitch for an opposite-field homer. It is second of the season in the minors — he has one with the New York Yankees, the RailRiders' parent club, in 2022.

The three-hit day and homer cap off a great week for Locastro, who was activated from the injured list on June 4. In the series against Rochester, he had two home runs, three multi-hit games — he had two hits on Tuesday and three on Wednesday — and 10 RBI.

The 2010 Auburn High School graduate is batting .271 in June since being optioned to Triple-A. He has eight extra-base hits (six doubles, two home runs) and scored nine runs.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has Monday off before heading to Toledo for a six-game series against the Mud Hens.

