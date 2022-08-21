 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Auburn's Tim Locastro homers, helps RailRiders sweep doubleheader

  • 0
Tim Locastro 7.JPG

FILE - Auburn native Tim Locastro returns to CNY with the AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to play the Syracuse Mets in Syracuse.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Tim Locastro's return to the minor leagues featured a home run, a two-hit game and a doubleheader sweep. 

The Auburn native, who was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the New York Yankees last week, led off the first game of the doubleheader against the St. Paul Saints with a home run. He connected on the second pitch he saw and hit a home run to right-center field. 

The home run was Locastro's third of the minor league season. He has hit five home runs in 2022, including two with the Yankees. 

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won the first game 5-4. 

In the second game, Locastro batted second and had two hits, including a triple. He also scored a run in the RailRiders' 4-0 win over the Saints. 

With the wins, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's record improves to 61-54. The RailRiders are 3.5 games behind Durham for the International League East lead. 

People are also reading…

The RailRiders wrap up the series against the Saints on Sunday. The Yankees' top farm team will continue its road trip with a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers beginning on Tuesday. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Auburn City Councilor lauds summer tennis programs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News