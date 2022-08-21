Auburn's Tim Locastro homers, helps RailRiders sweep doubleheader

Tim Locastro's return to the minor leagues featured a home run, a two-hit game and a doubleheader sweep.

The Auburn native, who was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the New York Yankees last week, led off the first game of the doubleheader against the St. Paul Saints with a home run. He connected on the second pitch he saw and hit a home run to right-center field.

The home run was Locastro's third of the minor league season. He has hit five home runs in 2022, including two with the Yankees.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won the first game 5-4.

In the second game, Locastro batted second and had two hits, including a triple. He also scored a run in the RailRiders' 4-0 win over the Saints.

With the wins, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's record improves to 61-54. The RailRiders are 3.5 games behind Durham for the International League East lead.

The RailRiders wrap up the series against the Saints on Sunday. The Yankees' top farm team will continue its road trip with a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers beginning on Tuesday.