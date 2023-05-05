New York Mets outfielder Tim Locastro came home as he works to get back to the majors.

Locastro, an Auburn native, is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse. He started for the Mets' affiliate and had a hit in the loss to Lehigh Valley at NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday. He also made a diving catch in the outfield.

The Mets placed Locastro on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. He was eligible to come off the injured list last week, but the Mets opted for a rehab assignment. He played with Single-A St. Lucie earlier this week before heading to Syracuse.

Locastro appeared in 11 games with the Mets before his injury. He has four stolen bases and three runs with the parent club.

There is no timetable for Locastro's return to the majors. Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters this week that the Auburn High School graduate is close to rejoining the club.

Locastro signed with the Mets in January after spending parts of two seasons with the New York Yankees. He received an invitation to spring training and won a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster.

