New York Mets outfielder Tim Locastro came home as he works to get back to the majors.
Locastro, an Auburn native, is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse. He started for the Mets' affiliate and had a hit in the loss to Lehigh Valley at NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday. He also made a
diving catch in the outfield.
The Mets
placed Locastro on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. He was eligible to come off the injured list last week, but the Mets opted for a rehab assignment. He played with Single-A St. Lucie earlier this week before heading to Syracuse.
Locastro appeared in 11 games with the Mets before his injury. He has four stolen bases and three runs with the parent club.
There is no timetable for Locastro's return to the majors. Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters this week that the Auburn High School graduate is close to rejoining the club.
Locastro signed with the Mets in January after spending parts of two seasons with the New York Yankees. He received an invitation to spring training and won a spot on the
Mets' Opening Day roster.
Gallery: Auburn native Tim Locastro through the years
Tim Locastro, right, talks to Steve Komanecky during an Auburn Little League game July 12, 2004. Auburn defeated Geneva to win the district title.
Robert Harding
In this 2004 photo, Tim Locastro slides into home plate to score a run for the Auburn Little League All-Stars.
The Citizen file
Auburn second baseman Luke Christinntelli pumps his fist after shortstop Timmy Locastro completed a double play by getting Liverpool junior Mike Parsons out at second to end the first inning at Alliance Bank Stadium in 2010. Auburn beat Liverpool 7-2 for the Section III, Class AA championship.
Robert Harding
Tim Locastro fields a ground ball for the Auburn Maroons.
The Citizen file
Auburn Maroons shortstop Tim Locastro puts a ball in play during a varsity baseball game.
The Citizen file
Auburn native Tim Locastro gets a hit for the Ithaca Bombers in May 2013 at Falcon Park against the Moravian Greyhounds in the Division III NCAA Tournament in May. Locastro was drafted by Toronto that month.
Sarah Jean Condon, The Citizen
Auburn native Tim Locastro makes a catch for the Ithaca Bombers at Falcon Park against the Moravian Greyhounds in the Division III NCAA Tournament in May 2013.
Sarah Jean Condon, The Citizen
Bluefield Blue Jays manager Dennis Holmberg directs shortstop Tim Locastro toward home plate during a game in 2013 in Bluefield, W. Va.
Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen
From left to right, Bluefield Blue Jays manager Dennis Holmberg, pitching coach Antonio Caceres, shortstop Tim Locastro and general manager Jeff Gray. Holmberg (2003-2010) and Caceres (2006-2008) managed with the Auburn Doubledays, while Locastro (2010) and Gray (2008) are Auburn High School alums.
Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen
Auburn native Tim Locastro shortstop makes an out with the Bluefield Blue Jays in 2013.
Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen
Auburn native Tim Locastro, right, and teammate Chase De Jong pose with the trophy after winning the California League championship with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in September 2015.
Provided
Tim Locastro, an Auburn native, makes a throw during a game for the Tulsa Drillers, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Double-A affiliate, in 2017.
Rich Crimi, Tulsa Drillers
Los Angeles Dodgers' Tim Locastro (70) steals second base under the tag of Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed during the ninth inning during a baseball game Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Phoenix. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 5-2. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
The Dodgers' Tim Locastro waits to bat against the Diamondbacks May 3, 2018 in Phoenix.
Chris Sciria
Arizona Diamondbacks player and Auburn native Tim Locastro hits his first major league home run, against the Yankees in Yankee Stadium, July 31, 2019.
Kevin Rivoli
Tim's big day: Arizona Diamondbacks' and Auburn native Tim Locastro walks to his position in right field during the game against the New York Yankees in Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., July 31, 2019. Locastro went to Yankee Stadium once in his life as a 7-year-old fan and now returns for the first time as a major leaguer. Locastro's day wall filled with career firsts for the young player including a solo home run in the ninth inning.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Colleen Locastro snaps a photo of her son, Major League Baseball player and Auburn native Tim Locastro, after he received a proclamation marking Tim Locastro Day in Cayuga County, from the legislative body during student government day in Auburn in 2019.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Arizona Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro makes a catch during a summer baseball training camp workout Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
The Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro dives back to first base during a game against the Mariners Sept. 13 in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Auburn native Tim Locastro's cleats are shown in this photo posted to Twitter by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Locastro's cleats are being sent to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro makes a turn at third base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Tim Locastro donned his New York Yankee uniform for the first time on Saturday against the New York Mets, following the Thursday trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Locastro was not in the Yankees' starting lineup in an 8-3 loss.
Adam Hunger, Associated Press
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge and left fielder Tim Locastro, left, celebrate after defeating the New York Mets in the second baseball game of a doubleheader on Sunday in New York. The Yankees won 4-2.
Adam Hunger, Associated Press
The Yankees' Tim Locastro walks off the field during a game against the Boston Red Sox Friday in New York.
Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
New York Yankees' Tim Locastro at bat during the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Auburn native Tim Locastro returns to CNY with the AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to play the Syracuse Mets in Syracuse.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Auburn native Tim Locastro returns to CNY with the AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to play the Syracuse Mets in Syracuse.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12), Giancarlo Stanton, center, and Tim Locastro celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Yankees won 3-0.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
New York Yankees' Tim Locastro celebrates after a homerun during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson
Yankees pinch runner Tim Locastro steals second base safely ahead of the throw to Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez during the eighth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division series game Oct. 14 in New York.
John Minchillo, Associated Press
