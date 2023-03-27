All Auburn native Tim Locastro wanted was a shot at a spot on the New York Mets' Opening Day roster.

Mission accomplished.

Locastro won the final roster spot after the Mets designated Darin Ruf for assignment on Monday. The New York Post's Joel Sherman first reported the transaction.

With Ruf's exit, Locastro will be on the Mets' Opening Day roster. The Mets open the 2023 season on Thursday against the Miami Marlins.

Locastro, who signed a minor league contract with the Mets in January, received a non-roster invitation to spring training. In 23 spring training games, he batted .289 (13 hits in 45 at-bats) with one home run, eight RBI and 11 runs. He also had six stolen bases and a .396 on-base percentage.

With Locastro, the Mets get a reliable reserve outfielder who is known for his speed. He has 39 career stolen bases and is one of the fastest players in Major League Baseball. From 2019 through 2021, his sprint speed was tops in the majors.

When the Mets signed Locastro, it was thought that he would wind up in Triple-A Syracuse, the club's minor league affiliate. In that scenario, he would be playing home pro baseball games near his hometown.

But Locastro had his sights on a bigger goal. He wanted to make the team. The Mets opened the door to that possibility by inviting him to spring training.

Locastro got off to a great start, batting nearly .400 early in spring training. He had seven extra-base hits — a home run, a triple and five doubles.

The Auburn High School and Ithaca College product joined the Mets after parts of two seasons with the New York Yankees. Before his stint with the Yankees, he played with the Arizona Diamondbacks until the Yankees acquired him in 2021. He made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.