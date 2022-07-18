Auburn's Tim Locastro makes this July 17 one to remember in Yankees win

If July 17, 2021, was the worst day of Tim Locastro's baseball career, then July 17, 2022, was one of the best.

The Auburn native started for the New York Yankees on Sunday and had one of the best games of his career. He had three hits, including a two-run home run, and stole two bases in the Yankees' 13-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Locastro led off the second inning with a single, his first hit since being called up on Saturday. He later stole second to put himself in scoring position, but the Yankees could not bring him home.

In the fourth inning, Locastro showed off his bat and speed. He led off the frame with a single, stole second and scored on DJ LeMahieu's RBI single. The Yankees batted around, with Locastro capping off the eight-run inning with a homer. He drove the 96 mph sinker from Red Sox pitcher Jake Diekman into the bullpen in left-center field.

The home run was Locastro's second of the season and seventh of his major league career.

The performance was a shining moment for Locastro, who tore his ACL one year ago Sunday. It was against the Red Sox last season that he made a leaping catch and came down awkwardly on his leg. The injury ended his season and required surgery.

His path back to the diamond featured a few twists and turns. After the 2021 season, the Yankees put him on waivers and the Red Sox claimed him. But the Red Sox did not tender him a contract for the 2022 season, so he became a free agent.

Those transactions occurred not long before Major League Baseball's lockout. While players could sign minor league deals, they could not sign big league contracts. For the duration of the lockout, Locastro did not have a team.

Once the lockout ended, Locastro drew interest from some teams. Ultimately, he decided to re-sign with the Yankees. He competed for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the start of the season.

It wasn't long before the Yankees recalled Locastro and he carved out a role as a reserve outfielder and late-inning pinch-runner. But a strained lat in early May kept him out of action for a month. Following his stint on the injured list, he was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he remained until his promotion on Saturday.