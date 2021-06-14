Auburn's Tim Locastro moving up Diamondbacks' all-time HBP list

The Auburn High School graduate's knack for getting hit by pitches started while playing baseball in his hometown. It continued at Ithaca College, where he played for three seasons before being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013. During his college career, Locastro was hit 50 times.

Locastro told The Citizen in 2019 that his high school and college coaches encouraged players to "get on base any way you can."

"If you got out of the way, you had upperclassmen saying 'What are you doing getting out of the way?' So you didn't want to get yelled at by those guys," he recalled. "I just took that into pro ball and I've been getting hit ever since I've been playing pro ball. It's never left my gameplay."

In nine professional seasons, he has been hit nearly 200 times (197, as of Sunday). Most of those HBPs were in the minors. He had 32 HBPs in each of his first two seasons of Single-A play.

As a Diamondback, Locastro quickly established himself as someone willing to get hit by a pitch to create offensive opportunities. After being called up by the D-backs in May 2019, he was hit three times in a game to tie a major league record.

