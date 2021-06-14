Auburn's Tim Locastro moving up Diamondbacks' all-time HBP list

When Auburn native Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch on Friday, he continued his climb in the Arizona Diamondbacks' record book.
Locastro now ranks fourth on the Diamondbacks' all-time list for hits-by-pitches with 33. He was tied with Paul Goldschmidt, who had 32 in eight seasons with the D-backs.
The three players ahead of Locastro are Luis Gonzalez (61), Miguel Montero (44) and Justin Upton (35).
The difference is that Locastro has been plunked in a fraction of the plate appearances than the former Diamondbacks who are ahead of him in the HBP category. Gonzalez, one of the greatest players in franchise history, was hit 61 times in 5,246 plate appearances. Montero had 44 HBP in 3,430 plate appearances. Upton's stats are similar: He had 35 HBP in 3,030 plate appearances with the club.
By comparison, Locastro has been hit 33 times in 448 plate appearances. That means he has an HBP in 7% of his plate appearances since joining the Diamondbacks in 2019.
Locastro already holds the Diamondbacks' single-season HBP record (22 in 2019). He added four in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and has seven through 2 1/2 months of this season.
It's an element of Locastro's game that he's been able to maintain during a disappointing 2021 season. The Diamondbacks are in the midst of their second double-digit losing streak and are 20 games behind the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants.
The Auburn High School graduate's knack for getting hit by pitches started while playing baseball in his hometown. It continued at Ithaca College, where he played for three seasons before being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013. During his college career, Locastro was hit 50 times.
Locastro told The Citizen in 2019 that his high school and college coaches encouraged players to "get on base any way you can."
"If you got out of the way, you had upperclassmen saying 'What are you doing getting out of the way?' So you didn't want to get yelled at by those guys," he recalled. "I just took that into pro ball and I've been getting hit ever since I've been playing pro ball. It's never left my gameplay."
In nine professional seasons, he has been hit nearly 200 times (197, as of Sunday). Most of those HBPs were in the minors. He had 32 HBPs in each of his first two seasons of Single-A play.
As a Diamondback, Locastro quickly established himself as someone willing to get hit by a pitch to create offensive opportunities. After being called up by the D-backs in May 2019, he was hit three times in a game to tie a major league record.
